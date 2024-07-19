Why the Market Dipped But Enviri (NVRI) Gained Today

Enviri (NVRI) closed the latest trading day at $10.34, indicating a +1.77% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.71% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.81%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial services company had gained 21.53% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 3.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Enviri in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 1, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0, down 100% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $615.3 million, reflecting a 18.29% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.07 per share and a revenue of $2.43 billion, signifying shifts of +158.33% and +17.44%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Enviri. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 600% higher. Enviri presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Enviri has a Forward P/E ratio of 145.14 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.22.

The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, placing it within the bottom 42% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Enviri Corporation (NVRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.