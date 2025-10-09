Why the Market Dipped But Enphase Energy (ENPH) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed at $36.71, marking a +1.89% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.52%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.08%.

The stock of solar technology company has fallen by 2.94% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Enphase Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 28, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.61, signifying a 6.15% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $359.39 million, down 5.64% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.61 per share and revenue of $1.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.13% and +8.74%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Enphase Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.39% downward. Enphase Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Enphase Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.81 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, positioning it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

