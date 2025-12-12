Why the Market Dipped But Eli Lilly (LLY) Gained Today

Eli Lilly (LLY) closed the most recent trading day at $1,027.51, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.07% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.69%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 1.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.94%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Eli Lilly in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $7.5, showcasing a 40.98% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.16 billion, up 34.2% from the prior-year quarter.

LLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $23.91 per share and revenue of $63.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +84.06% and +42.02%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.6% higher. At present, Eli Lilly boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 42.22. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.09.

We can also see that LLY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry stood at 1.6 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, finds itself in the bottom 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

