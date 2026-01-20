Why the Market Dipped But Comcast (CMCSA) Gained Today

Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $28.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.22% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.76%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the cable provider had lost 4.92% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.63%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Comcast in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 29, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Comcast to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.88%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $32.23 billion, reflecting a 0.98% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.21 per share and revenue of $123.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.77% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Comcast. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.5% lower. As of now, Comcast holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Comcast is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.89. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 5.65.

We can also see that CMCSA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Cable Television stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

