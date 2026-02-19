Why the Market Dipped But Axon Enterprise (AXON) Gained Today

Axon Enterprise (AXON) closed at $441.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.56% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.31%.

Shares of the maker of stun guns and body cameras witnessed a loss of 29.52% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Aerospace sector with its loss of 2.29%, and the S&P 500's loss of 0.76%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Axon Enterprise in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 24, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.67, indicating a 19.71% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $753.65 million, showing a 31.04% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.37 per share and a revenue of $2.74 billion, indicating changes of +7.24% and +31.3%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Axon Enterprise. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Axon Enterprise boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Axon Enterprise's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 55.48. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 36.64 for its industry.

We can also see that AXON currently has a PEG ratio of 2.23. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. AXON's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 53, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

