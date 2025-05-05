Why the Market Dipped But Autodesk (ADSK) Gained Today

Autodesk (ADSK) closed the latest trading day at $280.07, indicating a +0.03% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.64% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.74%.

The the stock of design software company has risen by 14.04% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Autodesk in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 22, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.14, marking a 14.44% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.61 billion, up 13.39% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.48 per share and revenue of $6.92 billion, which would represent changes of +11.92% and +12.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Autodesk. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.44% decrease. Currently, Autodesk is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Autodesk is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.27, so one might conclude that Autodesk is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that ADSK currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.91. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.26.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.