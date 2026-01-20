Why the Market Dipped But Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Gained Today

In the latest close session, Arch Capital Group (ACGL) was up +1.27% at $91.80. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 2.06% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.76%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the property and casualty insurer had lost 6.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.63%.

The upcoming earnings release of Arch Capital Group will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 9, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.43, indicating a 7.52% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.7 billion, up 3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.23 per share and revenue of $18.74 billion, which would represent changes of -0.54% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Arch Capital Group. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.46% higher. Currently, Arch Capital Group is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Arch Capital Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.19, so one might conclude that Arch Capital Group is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, ACGL's PEG ratio is currently 2.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.39 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, finds itself in the bottom 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

