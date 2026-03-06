Why Is Markel Group (MKL) Down 3.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Markel Group (MKL). Shares have lost about 3.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Markel Group due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

MKL Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues & Premiums Rise Y/Y



Markel Group Inc. reported fourth-quarter 2025 net operating earnings per share of $34.45, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 34.7%. Moreover, the bottom line increased 68% year over year. MKL reported net income of $48.75 per share. Markel’s fourth-quarter results reflected improved net investment income, higher earned premiums and solid performance across all segments, offset by higher operating expenses.

Quarterly Operational Update

Total operating revenues of $4 billion rose 7.6% year over year on higher earned premiums, net investment income, products revenues, services, and other revenues. Earned premiums increased 7.6% year over year to $2.2 billion in the quarter.



Net investment income increased 5.7% year over year to $257.6 million in the fourth quarter. The figure was higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $240 million.



Total operating expenses of Markel increased 5.5% year over year to $3.4 billion due to higher losses and loss adjustment expenses, underwriting, acquisition, insurance expenses, product expenses and services and other expenses. MKL’s combined ratio improved 300 basis points (bps) year over year to 92.7 in the reported quarter.

Segment Update

Markel Insurance: Operating revenues increased 7% year over year to $2.4 billion. Adjusted operating income rose 31% year over year to $398.7 million. The combined ratio improved 300 bps year over year to 92.9.



Industrial: Operating revenues rose 4% year over year to $1 billion. Adjusted operating income decreased 26% year over year to $79.6 million.



Financial: Operating revenues jumped 41% year over year to $224.1 million. Adjusted operating income surged 58% year over year to $107.1 million.



Consumer and Other: Operating revenues grew 4% year over year to $274.4 million. Adjusted operating income rose 35% year over year to $23.3 million.

Financial Update

Markel exited the fourth quarter with investments, cash, and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of $37.4 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025, up 9.3% from 2024-end. The improvement was primarily attributable to $2.8 billion of operating cash flows and a $1.7 billion increase in the fair value of the investment portfolio. Senior long-term debt and other debt balance decreased 0.6% year over year to $4.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Shareholders' equity was $18.6 billion at fourth-quarter 2025-end, up 9.9% from 2024-end. Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.8 billion in 2025, up 6.4% year over year.

Full-Year Highlights

Underwriting profit increased 25% year over year to $502.6 million. Net income per share of $169.22 declined 15.1% year over year. Total operating revenues grew 4.7% year over year to $15.5 billion. The combined ratio improved 100 bps year over year to 94.2.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

VGM Scores

Currently, Markel Group has a average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a B. Following the exact same course, the stock has a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Markel Group has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Markel Group Inc. (MKL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

