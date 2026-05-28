Why Is Markel Group (MKL) Up 5% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Markel Group (MKL). Shares have added about 5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Markel Group due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Markel Group Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Markel Q1 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Premiums Down Y/Y



Markel Group Inc. reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted operating income of $21.61 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.1%. The bottom line deteriorated 16% year over year. Including one-time items, MKL reported a net loss of $18.90 per share in the first quarter of 2026.



Markel’s first-quarter results were primarily affected by significant net investment losses, and lower premium volumes drove overall operating loss, partially offset by stronger investment income and lower expenses.

Quarterly Operational Update of MKL

Total operating revenues of $3.5 billion, up 0.1% year over year, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4%. Earned premiums decreased 2% year over year to $2 billion in the quarter. The figure was lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.1 billion



Net investment income increased 8% year over year to $255.9 million in the first quarter, driven by higher interest income on fixed maturity securities and higher dividend income on equity securities. The figure was lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $262 million. However, this was more than offset by substantial net investment losses of $728 million.



Total operating expenses of Markel Group decreased 0.6% year over year to $3.1 billion due to lower losses and loss adjustment expenses, underwriting, acquisition, insurance expenses and other expenses.

Q1 Segment Update

Markel Insurance: Operating revenues decreased 1% year over year to $2.4 billion. Adjusted operating income rose 31% year over year to $369.4 million. The combined ratio improved 300 bps year over year to 93.

Industrial: Operating revenues rose 6% year over year to $883 million. Adjusted operating income decreased 16% year over year to $49.2 million.



Financial: Operating revenues decreased 9% year over year to $161.5 million. Adjusted operating income declined 55% year over year to $36.2 million.



Consumer and Other: Operating revenues declined 3% year over year to $280 million. Adjusted operating income rose 23% year over year to $39.7 million.

Financial Update

Markel Group exited the first quarter with investments, cash, and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of $36.5 billion as of March 31, 2026, down 2.6% from the 2025-end level. The decrease in invested assets was primarily attributable to a decline in the fair value of equity securities and cash used to repurchase shares of common stock.



Senior long-term debt and other debt balance increased 1.8% to $4.3 billion, as of March 31, 2026, from the 2025-end level. Shareholders' equity was $18.1 billion at the first quarter of 2026-end, down 2.5% from the 2025-end level.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $15.6 million, down 95.8% year over year. During the first quarter of 2026, MKL repurchased common shares worth of $134 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

Currently, Markel Group has a poor Growth Score of F, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Markel Group has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Markel Group is part of the Zacks Insurance - Multi line industry. Over the past month, Principal Financial (PFG), a stock from the same industry, has gained 5%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

Principal Financial reported revenues of $3.52 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -12.4%. EPS of $2.07 for the same period compares with $1.81 a year ago.

Principal Financial is expected to post earnings of $2.33 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +7.9%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.4%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Principal Financial. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

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Markel Group Inc. (MKL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.