Why Mark Cuban Says He’ll Never Retire

Many people look forward to retirement as a time to relax and step away from work. But for Mark Cuban, serial entrepreneur and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, the idea of retiring in the traditional sense doesn’t hold the same appeal.

He told CNBC Make It, “There’s no retirement in my book. I’ll go until I drop.” At 66, Cuban remains as busy and driven as ever, and he’s not slowing down anytime soon. Here’s why.

From FIRE to Lifelong Hustle

At age 25, Cuban set a goal to retire by 35 and nearly succeeded, an early version of what’s now known as the FIRE movement (Financial Independence, Retire Early), where people aim to save aggressively and leave traditional work behind.

After selling his first company, MicroSolutions, in 1990, he took a well-earned break with global travel and a lifetime airline pass. But four years later, boredom set in. Rather than quitting for good, Cuban found that entrepreneurship felt less like work and more like a sport, one he loves to play.

Driven by Competition, Not Cash

Cuban repeatedly points out he’s “too competitive” to retire. Whether it’s negotiating deals, disrupting industries or leading Mavericks initiatives, competition fuels his passion.

He also emphasizes that his motivation evolved, telling GQ, “I never, ever thought in terms of money… My driving motivation has always been time”.

In his view, success isn’t just measured by wealth but by the ability to choose how he spends his time each day.

The Reshaping of ‘Retirement’

Cuban describes retirement as having freedom and choice, something he already has. He sets his own hours, picks his projects and refuses to feel obligated to anyone else. Whether he’s investing on “Shark Tank,” growing Cost Plus Drugs or managing game strategy for the Mavericks, Cuban is choosing how to engage, not stepping away.

Energy, Identity and Mental Sharpness

And maybe Mark Cuban’s approach to work and retirement holds more wisdom than it first appears.

While many envision retirement as a time to slow down and step away from professional challenges, emerging research suggests that staying mentally and socially engaged through work or purposeful activities can have significant benefits for brain health. Studies consistently show that continuing to engage in mentally stimulating work later in life helps preserve cognitive function and delay decline.

For instance, Harvard Health highlights that ongoing work and a sense of life satisfaction contribute to maintaining mental sharpness well into old age. One particularly striking study found that older adults who remained active in work past the typical retirement age were better able to resist memory loss, even when faced with physical brain changes such as plaque buildup.

Mark Cuban’s lifestyle perfectly illustrates these findings. He credits entrepreneurship with keeping him mentally nimble and socially connected, benefits that traditional retirement often lacks.

Retirement Isn’t the Only Goal

For Mark Cuban, his motivation comes from competition, purpose and the ability to chart his own course. He has no plans to slow down and considers himself already retired from the obligations and expectations that no longer serve him.

While most people don’t have Cuban’s budget, they can still embrace the same mindset by focusing on meaningful work, setting personal goals and creating more freedom in their daily lives well into their retirement years.

