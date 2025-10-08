Why Marex Group Stock Was a Major Winner on Wednesday

Key Points

It published preliminary results for its recently completed third quarter.

It seems it'll show significant growth in key fundamentals.

10 stocks we like better than Marex Group Plc ›

Marex Group (NASDAQ: MRX), a somewhat under-the-radar finance sector company that specializes in providing services to brokerages, had a fine Wednesday on the stock market.

That morning, the company disseminated some preliminary figures for its third quarter that investors found very appealing. As a result, its shares rose by nearly 12% across the day, comparing most favorably to the 0.6% bump higher posted by the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Anticipated double beats for the third quarter

That morning, Marex published estimated metrics for its third quarter, which ended Sept. 30. The company said that revenue likely landed at $475 million to $485 million. Even hitting the low end of that range would mean considerable growth, as the actual figure from the same quarter in 2024 was $391 million.

The dynamic is similar for generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net profit, which Marex management believes will come in at $70 million to $73 million, against the third quarter 2024's $58 million. On a non-GAAP (adjusted) per-share basis, the company is modeling $0.92 to $0.97 profit per share; the year-ago figure was $0.76.

Both ranges sit above the average analyst estimates, which are just under $474 million for revenue and $0.91 per share for adjusted profitability.

Marex quoted its CEO Ian Lowitt as saying that its performance in the just-finished quarter "reflects the strength and resilience of the franchise we've built -- one designed to grow and perform across a range of market environments."

Official figures coming in a few weeks

Marex's audited (and therefore official) results are scheduled to be published on Nov. 6, and will be accompanied by a conference call with management. We should get more details about how the quarter went, but so far, the company seems to be doing well on the back of frothy securities markets. We'll see if it can maintain that momentum.

Should you invest $1,000 in Marex Group Plc right now?

Before you buy stock in Marex Group Plc, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Marex Group Plc wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $642,328!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,134,270!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,064% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.