Why March Could Be a Turning Point for Palantir Stock

Key Points

Palantir Technologies stock has regained its mojo in March, driven by the Middle East conflict.

It remains to be seen how the conflict will affect Palantir's business, but Wall Street seems confident it could win more government contracts amid the ongoing tensions.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies ›

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has endured a torrid time on the stock market so far in 2026, losing 12% of its value as of this writing. The stock, however, has been in turnaround mode this month.

Specifically, Palantir stock has rallied 14% in March. Let's see why this has been the case and check whether the stock's newfound momentum is sustainable.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The Middle East conflict has given Palantir stock a boost

Palantir has reported impressive acceleration in growth in recent years, driven by the rapid adoption of its artificial intelligence (AI) software platform. However, the valuation and concerns about the threat to Palantir's business posed by AI start-up Anthropic's Claude model have been weighing on the stock.

Now, tensions in the Middle East have revived investor confidence in Palantir stock. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is flat in March, Palantir has risen impressively. Wall Street believes that the Middle East conflict may have a positive bearing on Palantir's business.

After all, the company generated 40% of its total revenue from the U.S. government in the fourth quarter of 2025, up 66% from the year-ago period. Palantir has been a beneficiary of several U.S. government contracts over the years. It provides AI-powered software solutions to the U.S. Army and other services, including the Navy and the Air Force.

It won a $10 billion contract from the U.S. Army in August 2025 to "enhance military readiness and drive operational efficiency while delivering significant cost efficiencies." So, there may be a chance that the ongoing Middle East conflict will help Palantir convert that sizable contract into actual revenue.

Analysts at institutional brokerage firm Rosenblatt Securities believe that Palantir's government-related contract pipeline could strengthen in the wake of the ongoing conflict. As a result, Rosenblatt analysts have raised their price target on Palantir stock to $200 from $150, suggesting 27% upside from current levels.

Can Palantir indeed deliver more upside?

It remains to be seen whether the Middle East conflict boosts Palantir's business, but it is worth noting that its commercial business is also in solid health. The company's commercial revenue jumped by 82% year over year in Q4 2025, accounting for 48% of its top line. Palantir added just over 200 commercial customers in the quarter.

Palantir's commercial customers have been known to expand the deployment of its software solutions after signing the initial contract, which is why the strong growth in their count in Q4 is a good thing. Not surprisingly, Palantir is expecting a 60% increase in its revenue in 2026, up from 56% last year. Analysts are forecasting a 76% spike in earnings this year, though don't be surprised if it does better than that due to the strength in both the commercial and government businesses.

A potential outperformance could help Palantir sustain its momentum. However, investors should remain aware that this AI stock is still trading at a premium 130 times forward earnings, a valuation it needs to keep justifying by comprehensively beating Wall Street's expectations to deliver more gains.

Should you buy stock in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $511,735!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,140,464!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 946% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 12, 2026.

Harsh Chauhan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.