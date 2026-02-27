Why Mara Stock Rallied Today

Key Points

Mara and Starwood are joining forces to build AI data centers.

The deal comes at a time when Mara's Bitcoin-related losses are mounting.

Shares of Mara Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) rose on Friday after the digital energy technology provider struck a game-changing partnership with Starwood Capital Group.

By the close of trading, Mara's stock price was up 5.8% after rising as much as 16.4% earlier in the day.

A potentially lucrative shift to AI

Mara will work with Starwood Digital Ventures (SDV) to convert several of its cryptocurrency mining facilities into high-performance computing sites capable of running artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

Mara brings data centers with access to low-cost energy. SDV adds expertise in design, construction, tenant sourcing, and facility management.

Notably, these sites will be capable of both mining Bitcoin and supporting AI computing operations. Mara will thus be able to better adapt to cryptocurrency price fluctuations and shifting demand trends for AI compute.

The two companies believe these site conversions will help to bring AI infrastructure online faster than traditional new construction projects. Mara and Starwood are targeting 1 gigawatt of near-term capacity, with a longer-term path to over 2.5 gigawatts.

"Mara's power-rich sites give customers what they need most: predictable access to energy at scale," Mara CEO Fred Thiel said in a press release. "Our partnership with Starwood will allow us to turn that power certainty into capacity certainty, so customers can run diverse workloads close to their data and users."

An opportune time to diversify

The announcement came alongside Mara's fourth-quarter financial report. With the price of Bitcoin down sharply from its highs, Mara posted a net loss of $1.7 billion, or $4.52 per share.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.