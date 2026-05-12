Why Mara Holdings Stock Slumped by 5% Today

Key Points

Unhappily, this occurred on a day when many investors were bearish on cryptos generally.

The market's negative reaction might just make the shares an appealing bargain, however.

10 stocks we like better than Mara Holdings ›

Mara Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA), one of a clutch of cryptocurrency mining businesses pushing deeper into data center operations, picked the wrong Tuesday to release its first-quarter earnings. The company missed on both the top and bottom lines, which was compounded by declines in leading coins and tokens.

Crypto crush

Those results were made public after market close on Monday. They revealed that Mara Holdings suffered a 18% year-over-year decline in revenue to $174.6 million.

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Its net loss under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) deepened considerably -- thanks to a significant non-cash write-down of its digital assets -- to $1.3 billion ($3.31 per share), compared with the first quarter 2025's $533 million shortfall.

The bottom-line result was particularly problematic, as it was much deeper in the red than the consensus analyst estimate of only $1.41 per share. But Mara Holdings missed on the top line, too, falling short of the average pundit projection of nearly $182 million.

Although Mara Holdings is assertive in building out its data center business (and has inarguably demonstrated progress), it remains largely a Bitcoin mining business. That's a reason why the company's 26% decrease in Bitcoin holdings wasn't met with great investor enthusiasm. On top of that, the holdings it does possess took a hit on Tuesday, as the popular coin's price slumped.

A new bargain play?

I wouldn't give up on Mara Holdings, though, as I think it's further along than some peers with its diversification efforts. For those who believe companies like this can transform into successful data center players, Mara Holdings might be an attractive post-earnings bargain buy now.

Should you buy stock in Mara Holdings right now?

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Eric Volkman has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.