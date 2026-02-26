Why MannKind Stock Tumbled on Thursday

Key Points

Investors weren't pleased with the biotech's bottom-line decline.

It also missed the consensus analyst estimate for that metric.

MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD) was a stock to avoid on the second-to-last trading day of the week. Investors eagerly sold out of the commercial-stage biotech's equity, as they clearly felt its latest earnings release to be lacking -- despite a significant top-line beat. MannKind closed the day down more than 7% in value.

An unkind investor reaction

MannKind released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results before market open, reporting that revenue grew 46% year over year to just under $112 million. However, that period's tally includes almost $22.9 million from sales of edema treatment Furoscix. This became part of the company's portfolio following the October 2025 acquisition of the drug's developer, scPharmaceuticals.

On the bottom line, net income not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles eroded to just over $1.5 million ($0.01 per share), from the year-ago profit of almost $23 million.

That meant a mixed quarter for MannKind, as it narrowly missed the average analyst estimate of $0.02 per share for non-GAAP (adjusted) profitability but trounced the consensus revenue estimate of $97.9 million.

Notable increases in cost of goods sold, mostly related to incorporating Furoscix into the portfolio, and higher research and development expenses dinged the bottom line.

Oversold

I don't think that investor reaction was justified. Furoscix is a worthy addition to the company's product lineup, and it has a strong pipeline with several projects in the later stages of development. I wouldn't be quite so discouraged by the numbers, and with the sell-off, I'd consider MannKind stock a bargain now.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MannKind. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

