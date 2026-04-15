Why Mama's Creations Stock Is Sinking Today

Key Points

Mama's Creations beat Wall Street's sales and earnings targets for fiscal Q$.

The company said that it expects double-digit sales growth to continue, but investors don't seem thrilled with its forward guidance.

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Mama's Creations (NASDAQ: MAMA) stock is seeing sell-offs in Wednesday's trading. The company's share price was down 3.4% as of noon ET. At the same point in the day's trading, the S&P 500 was up 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1%. The stock had been off as much as 7.9% earlier in trading.

After yesterday's market close, Mama's Creations published results for the fourth quarter of its last fiscal year -- a period that ended Jan. 31. The company posted sales and earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations, but investors seem to have been looking for an even stronger performance.

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Mama's Creations topped Wall Street's fiscal Q4 targets

Mama's Creations recorded earnings per share of $0.05 on sales of $54 million in the fourth quarter of its last fiscal year. The company's earnings per share in the period beat the average analyst estimate by $0.01, and its sales topped the average estimate by roughly $1.4 million.

Mama's Creations grew its revenue roughly 61% year over year in fiscal Q4, and earnings per share were up 25%. The company ended last quarter with $20 million in cash and equivalents and total debt of $5.4 million.

What's next for Mama's Creations?

While Mama's Creations delivered fiscal Q4 results that exceeded the average forecasts, the imprecise nature of management's forward guidance and some cautionary language seem to be sending shares lower today. CEO Adam Michaels said that the company feels comfortable guiding for continued double-digit sales growth, but he also indicated that year-over-year quarterly comparisons could be a bit lumpy as the company laps promotional periods and seasonal trends from the previous year.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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