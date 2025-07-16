Why Madrigal Pharma Is Rising In Pre-market?

(RTTNews) - Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL) announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a Notice of Allowance covering the FDA-approved use of Rezdiffra or resmetirom, the first and only FDA-approved treatment for adults with noncirrhotic MASH with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis. The company noted that the U.S. patent scheduled to issue from this application provides protection through Sept. 30, 2044, and will be listed in the FDA's Orange Book.

"This issuance marks a pivotal milestone in our long-term Rezdiffra strategy," said Bill Sibold, Chief Executive Officer of Madrigal.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are up 6% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

