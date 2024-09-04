Why LVMH Moët Hennessy Stock Was Sinking Today

Luxury-goods stock LVMH Moët Hennessy (OTC: LVMUY) wasn't looking too exclusive on Hump Day. The company's share price had eroded by nearly 4% at market close, due in no small part to an analyst's rather assertive price-target cut. That tumble was significantly steeper than that of the S&P 500 index, which ended the day down 0.2%.

Time for a price-target chop

That analyst was Morgan Stanley's Edouard Aubin, who reduced his price target on LVMH's Europe-listed shares to 715 euros ($790) apiece from his previous estimation of 760 euros ($840). That's quite a change. Nevertheless, Aubin maintained his equal-weight (i.e., hold) recommendation on the high-end consumer goods' stock.

The pundit's adjustment was due to modifications in his revenue and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for both full-year 2024 and 2025. He now feels that LVMH's top line will decline by 2% this year, compared to last, and by 3% in 2025. Those estimates for EBIT are a respective 3% and 4%.

Much of this is due to weakness in the fashion and leather goods segment. In his new research note on LVMH, Aubin wrote:

[W]e believe trends have further deteriorated in the Chinese cluster while the Americans and Europeans have only slightly sequentially improved. Anecdotally the latest tax-free spend data showed a deceleration on a year-over-year and five-year basis globally in July.

Not in a luxurious mood

According to Aubin, the Chinese market has recently been the driver of growth for those products. However, economic growth generally is slowing down in the massive Asian country. In environments like that, consumers tend to rein in their spending on expensive luxury items.

Should you invest $1,000 in LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton right now?

Before you buy stock in LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $661,779!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 3, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.