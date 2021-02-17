Why Luokung Technology Stock Skyrocketed Today

What happened

Shares of Luokung Technology (NASDAQ: LKCO) extended their recent torrid gains on Tuesday. By the close of trading, the provider of location-based services for self-driving vehicles had delivered gains to investors of more than 88%.

So what

Luokung's stock price is up a staggering 320% since Feb. 4. On that day, Luokung announced that its acquisition candidate, eMapgo Technologies, agreed to partner with electric vehicle maker Beijing New Energy Automobile (also known as BAIC BJEV) to develop mapping services for autonomous driving projects.

Luokung Technology's share price has soared since it partnered with a major Chinese EV maker. Image source: Getty Images.

"We are very pleased to begin working with BAIC BJEV on projects that leverage our HD Map capabilities with their manufacturing and brand awareness throughout China for the development of autonomous driving," eMapgo CEO Darwin Lu said in a press release announcing the deal. "We believe this is the future of the industry and want to remain well-positioned to take advantage as further developments occur in China's infrastructure."

Now what

News of the partnership has helped Luokung bolster its balance sheet via share sales. On Feb. 10, Luokung closed on a $5 million direct offering to institutional investors. Today, the company said it closed on a $15 million stock and warrant sale. This newfound cash should help Luokung advance the development of its mapping technology.

10 stocks we like better than Luokung Technology Corp.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Luokung Technology Corp. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.