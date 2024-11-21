Why Luminar Technologies' Shares Are Getting Zapped Today

Shares of lidar maker Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) were trading sharply lower on Thursday, after the company executed a reverse stock split to avoid being delisted from the Nasdaq Stock Market.

As of 11 a.m. ET, adjusted for the split, Luminar's shares were down about 10% from Wednesday's closing price.

Why companies perform reverse stock splits

The Nasdaq stock exchange requires listed companies to maintain a share price of at least $1 per share. If a company's stock price slips below $1 for a period of 30 consecutive trading days, the exchange notifies the company that it's out of compliance -- and that it has 180 days to get back into compliance.

Companies that receive such notices, and that don't anticipate a big bullish development within the 180-day period, will often use a reverse stock split to get back into compliance. In a reverse stock split, several of the under-$1 shares are exchanged for a single new share that will (hopefully) stay well above the $1 limit.

Luminar's reverse split took effect Wednesday evening

Luminar received one of those notices on Oct. 15. On Oct. 30, the company's shareholders approved a reverse stock split. That reverse split -- in which 15 old shares were automatically exchanged for one new share -- happened after the markets closed on Wednesday.

So why is the stock down today? Because reverse stock splits in response to delisting notices aren't generally bullish. Think about it: If Luminar had good reason to believe that its stock price would jump sometime in the next few months, it might not have bothered with the split.

Year to date, Luminar's shares are down about 80%.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $378,269 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $43,369 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $476,653!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 18, 2024

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.