Why Is Lumentum (LITE) Up 46.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Lumentum (LITE). Shares have added about 46.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Lumentum due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Lumentum Holdings Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Key Highlights

Revenue: $665.5 million in Q2 FY2026, up 65.5% year over year.

Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS): $1.67 vs 42 cents, up 298% year over year.

Margins: Non-GAAP gross margin 42.5% vs 32.3% (+1,020 bps year over year); non-GAAP operating margin 25.2% vs 7.9% (+1,730 bps year over year).

Liquidity: Cash and short-term investments $1.16 billion at Q2-end, up $33 million sequentially.



Lumentum reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings of $1.67 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.68%. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 42 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Non-GAAP revenues of $665.5 million, which beat the consensus mark by 1.85%, increased 24.7% on a sequential basis and 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. Product-wise, revenues from the Components segment contributed 66.7% to total revenues in the fiscal second quarter. The figure increased 68.3% year over year to $443.7 million. System revenues contributed 33.3% to total revenues. The figure increased 60.1% year over year to $221.8 million.



Lumentum delivered strong top-line and operating leverage in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 as cloud-related demand continued to accelerate. Components led growth, driven by record electro-absorption modulated laser (EML) chip shipments to cloud transceiver customers and rising 200G-lane mix, which carried higher ASPs. Systems also inflected, supported by high-speed transceiver shipments and an earlier-than-planned initial revenue contribution from optical circuit switches (OCS).

Segment Performance and Product Momentum

Components: The quarter marked another company record in EML shipments, led by 100G lanes and supported by a ramp in 200G devices. While 200G units were roughly 5% of volumes, they contributed about 10% of data center laser chip revenue, evidencing a favorable mix shift. Narrow linewidth laser assemblies notched an eighth consecutive quarter of growth, pump lasers saw greater than 90% year-over-year revenue growth, and coherent/line subsystems also grew.



Systems: Cloud transceivers were the primary driver as production stabilized and scaled at Thailand operations. LITE management expects "revenue layering" typical of larger transceiver suppliers to begin in the third quarter of fiscal 2026. OCS surpassed the first $10 million quarter in the reported quarter, ahead of plan, validating execution and early customer uptake. Industrial lasers remained cyclically soft with roughly flat shipments.

LITE Q2 Operating Details

The non-GAAP gross margin was 42.5% compared with 32.3% in the year-ago quarter. Management highlighted improved manufacturing utilization, yields, and selective pricing as key contributors to margin expansion, with non-GAAP gross margin up 310 basis points (bps) sequentially and 1,020 bps year over year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, decreased 220 bps from the year-ago quarter’s level to 6.8%. Research and development (R&D) expenses, as a percentage of revenues, decreased 500 bps to 10.5%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses were $114.9 million in the reported quarter as the company continued to prioritize critical R&D for cloud/AI while maintaining cost discipline.



Lumentum reported a non-GAAP operating margin of 25.2% compared with 7.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec. 27, 2025, cash and cash equivalents (including short-term investments) were $1.16 billion, up $33 million sequentially. The company refinanced portions of its capital structure, issuing 2032 convertible notes and partially repurchasing 2026 notes, alongside a capped call purchase. Management is actively negotiating customer support for capacity investments and accelerating contract manufacturing to ease back-end constraints while optimizing internal footprint for higher-value SKUs.



Capital expenditures were $84 million in the reported quarter, focused on manufacturing capacity for cloud and AI customers.

LITE Management Offers Positive Near-term Expectations

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026 (quarter ending March 2026), revenues are expected in the $780-$830 million (midpoint $805 million, indicating more than 85% year-over-year growth) range. Approximately two-thirds of the sequential revenue increase is expected from Components and one-third from Systems.



Operating margin is expected in the 30%-31% range, while EPS is expected in the $2.15-$2.35 range.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted 66.42% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Lumentum has a nice Growth Score of B, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock has a score of F on the value side, putting it in the lowest quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Lumentum has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Lumentum belongs to the Zacks Communication - Components industry. Another stock from the same industry, Corning (GLW), has gained 32% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended December 2025.

Corning reported revenues of $4.41 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +13.9%. EPS of $0.72 for the same period compares with $0.57 a year ago.

Corning is expected to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +25.9%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Corning. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corning Incorporated (GLW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.