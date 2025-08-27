Why Lumen Technologies Stock Zoomed 12% Higher Today

Key Points The telecom scored a win with a notable client in the sports broadcasting world.

Its NaaS solutions will be used to deliver live coverage of football games.

10 stocks we like better than Lumen Technologies ›

Beaten-down telecom stock Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) wasn't looking so battered on Wednesday. In fact, the shares jumped more than 12% higher in price on news that a sports media company would be harnessing its technology to broadcast live games. Lumen's leap was far more pronounced than the S&P 500 index's 0.2% increase on that Hump Day trading session.

Scoring a touchdown with a college sports broadcaster

Wednesday morning, Lumen announced that it and Pac-12 Enterprises, the broadcasting unit of the Pac-12 college football conference, are teaming up this season. The broadcaster will use Lumen's network-as-a-service (NaaS) technology to deliver the conference's games to viewers of the highly competitive league.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Lumen said this is to begin as soon as this Saturday, with the Washington State versus Idaho contest.

The company did not supply any financial particulars of its new arrangement with Pac-12 Enterprises, nor did it speculate how it might affect fundamentals like revenue. Regardless, Lumen's success in roping in a high-profile corporate customer with demanding connectivity needs is a clear win for the company and quite the encouraging morale booster.

Assuming the tie-up is mutually beneficial, we can expect it to generate new business for Lumen for clients with similar data transmission requirements.

Lumen goes live

At the very least, we can expect media companiess that broadcast content like live athletics to consider partnering with Lumen.

In the press release touting the Pac-12 Enterprises deal, Lumen quoted its CTO Dave Ward as saying that its client "can instantly dial up bandwidth -- delivering the speed, reliability, and control that modern productions demand."

Should you invest $1,000 in Lumen Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Lumen Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lumen Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $661,220!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,114,162!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.