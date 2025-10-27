Why Lumen Technologies Stock Popped Today

Key Points

The telecom announced a dramatic expansion of its high-speed network-as-a-serivce (NaaS) offering.

It says this is now available in more than 10 million business locations.

10 stocks we like better than Lumen Technologies ›

A significant expansion of a desirable service was the motor driving Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) stock a good deal higher on the first trading day of the week. That optimism bolstered the telecom's equity by nearly 16%, obliterating the 1.2% increase of the bellwether S&P 500 index.

Time for some expansion

That morning, Lumen announced that its Internet On-Demand service had been expanded to cover more than 10 million new business locations. These include office buildings and data centers, the company added.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

With this initiative, Lumen said, its network-as-a-service (NaaS) platform is now accessible beyond the company's network footprint. This is being effected through partnerships with peer network providers controlling so-called "last mile" access.

In the press release trumpeting the news, Lumen quoted its CTO Dave Ward as saying that "For too long, businesses have been constrained by geography, but we're eliminating that barrier."

He added that "we're meeting businesses where they are and delivering one self-service solution that gives them the speed and flexibility they need to compete."

Connecting for profit

At a stroke, this gives Lumen far more reach than it had previously and therefore easy potential to scale up the Internet On-Demand business. While the company didn't provide any estimates as to how this might impact its fundamentals like revenue, it clearly has high potential to boost its financial numbers.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lumen Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Lumen Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lumen Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $590,357!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,141,748!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,033% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.