Why Lumen Technologies Stock Plummeted Today

Lumen (NYSE: LUMN) stock got hit hard in Tuesday's trading. Its share price was down 10% just before market close on news that the company could wind up selling one of its units to AT&T. The stock had been down as much as 18.7% earlier in the day.

Bloomberg published a report today suggesting that AT&T could wind up buying Lumen's consumer-facing fiber internet business. Investors clearly aren't happy about the news. The report used unnamed sources.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Lumen stock sinks as investors weigh potential AT&T deal impact

According to today's report, AT&T could buy Lumen's consumer fiber business for roughly $5.5 billion. While a sale could generate a significant amount of cash for the debt-laden Lumen, there are good reasons investors investors are having such a negative reaction to the news.

Fiber offerings are a relative standout in Lumen's otherwise struggling consumer business, and selling the unit to AT&T would weaken the broader business significantly. At a $5.5 billion valuation, the market isn't seeing enough return for what Lumen would be giving up.

What's next for Lumen?

If Lumen sells its consumer fiber business, it would likely be a sign of a much bigger shift at the company. Selling the unit to AT&T could make it more sensible for Lumen to continue selling off other parts of its consumer business or even exit the space entirely.

Despite today's big sell-off, Lumen stock is still up roughly 163% over the last year. The big gains have been largely propelled by the company expanding fiber sales to cloud hyperscalers including Microsoft and Meta Platforms in connection with artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. If Lumen does sell its consumer fiber business, it could mean the company is going all in on the enterprise market. Investors will have to watch to see if the Bloomberg report is accurate.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lumen Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Lumen Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lumen Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $744,133!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 24, 2025

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keith Noonan has positions in AT&T. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.