Why Lumen Stock Surged This Week

Key Points Lumen stock jumped this week after the company announced a new contract with a leading college sports conference.

Lumen will provide network-as-a-service (NaaS) technologies to the Pac-12's broadcasting division.

Investors are trying to assess how much business Lumen will win from its NaaS and Private Connectivity Fabric (PCF) offerings.

10 stocks we like better than Lumen Technologies ›

Lumen (NYSE: LUMN) stock closed out this week's trading with big gains. The company's share price surged 7.8% higher compared to where it stood at market close on Friday of the previous week.

Lumen's valuation gained ground this week in response to news that the telecommunications company had signed a new deal with the broadcasting division of the Pac-12 college sports conference. The gains over the last week helped the telecom specialist cut its stock slide across 2025's trading to 6.4%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Lumen stock rose in response to the Pac-12 deal

On Wednesday, Lumen announced it had won a new contract with Pac-12 Enterprises -- the broadcasting arm of the Pac-12 college athletics conference. Lumen will be providing its new partner with network-as-a-service (NaaS) technologies used to stream the conference's games. While Lumen stock is trading down roughly 52% from its high over the last three years, the company has seen some explosive periods of gains, thanks to wins in the artificial intelligence (AI) and NaaS spaces.

What's next for Lumen?

Lumen stock enjoyed a huge rally in 2024 after it was announced that the company had scored contracts with Meta Platforms and Microsoft to provide Private Connectivity Fabric (PCF) technologies to support AI infrastructure.

While the second-quarter report the company published at the beginning of August arrived with weaker-than-expected sales and earnings and spurred a big sell-off, the company actually raised its full-year free-cash-flow (FCF) target to between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion -- up from previous guidance for FCF between $700 million and $900 million. Some of the FCF target increase appears to be driven by earlier-than-expected execution on a previously signed $8.5 billion PCF deal. But the fact that the deal is being realized on an accelerated timeline seems to be a positive indicator.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lumen Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Lumen Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lumen Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $651,599!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,639!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.