Why Lumen Stock Is Sinking Today

Key Points

Lumen stock is falling today despite the company's Q3 results coming in above expectations.

The company re-affirmed its previously issued full-year performance targets.

Some investors were hoping that the Q3 report would arrive with raised guidance.

10 stocks we like better than Lumen Technologies ›

Lumen (NYSE: LUMN) stock is slipping in Friday's trading despite a better-than-expected quarterly report. The company's share price was down 4.9% as 3 p.m. ET. The stock had been down as much as 21.3% near the market open.

Lumen issued its third-quarter report after the market closed yesterday and posted stronger-than-expected sales and earnings. The company also reiterated its full-year guidance, but the stock is still seeing a pullback today.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Lumen stock sinks despite Q3 beats

Lumen recorded a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss of $0.20 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion in the third quarter. Meanwhile, the average Wall Street analyst estimate had called for an adjusted per-share loss of $0.27 on sales of $3.04 billion.

Revenue was down 4% year over year in the period, but the company has continued to make progress in centering networking technologies and services for artificial intelligence (AI) as the new core of its business. This strategy has fueled a major comeback for Lumen stock, and its share price is up 82.5% year to date even with today's pullback.

What's next for Lumen?

For the full year, Lumen continues to expect that adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) will come in between $3.2 billion and $3.4 billion. Free cash flow for the year is projected to be between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion.

While the company confirmed its previously issued guidance, some investors were hoping for Lumen to raise its forecast in light of recent AI-related deals. Revenue from the company's private-connectivity-fabric services may some time to show up, but it's clear that the company is scoring some big wins with demand connected to artificial intelligence.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lumen Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Lumen Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lumen Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $587,288!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,243,688!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,055% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.