Why Lululemon Stock Vaulted Almost 5% Higher Today

Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU) stock, which has been a laggard in the stock market for much of 2025, garnered renewed interest from investors on Tuesday. They traded the athleisure wear company's shares up by nearly 5% on the day, following the publication of a bullish new note from an analyst.

A bull stays the course

In a pre-earnings update on Lululemon stock, BTIG's Janine Stichter reiterated her buy recommendation and $303 per share price target on the company.

According to reports, while the analyst acknowledged that Lululemon is still coping with numerous challenges, it has scored several wins lately with certain products. Stichter also feels that there is upside in the specialty retail stock given the currently gloomy investor sentiment on the company, and its very low valuations.

Lululemon is expected to publish its third-quarter results next Thursday, Dec. 4.

A potential value play

For some time now, Lululemon has been in a maturing phase, as the great explosion in leisurewear it helped engineer has abated. Although it has posted revenue growth and landed in the black on the bottom line lately, it's no longer the hot-growth retail superstar it was in years past.

That said, the shares do appear to be undervalued, and for those who believe in the company's future, they're a decent bargain at present.

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lululemon Athletica Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

