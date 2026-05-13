Why Lucid Stock Skyrocketed Today

Key Points

Bullish momentum for the broader market helped lift Lucid stock today.

Ownership disclosures from institutional investors also lifted shares.

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Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) stock posted big gains in Wednesday's trading. The company's share price rose 6.3% in a session that saw the S&P 500 gain 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite rise 1.2%. Lucid stock had been up as much as 11.8% earlier in the day.

After yesterday's big stock market sell-off driven by a hotter-than-expected inflation report, the market saw substantial rebound momentum today. In addition to getting a boost from bullish trading for the broader market, Lucid stock also got a boost from disclosures from institutional investors.

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Investors saw bullish signs in institutional ownership disclosures

Recent ownership disclosures through the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) spurred bullish momentum for Lucid today. BNP Paribas's most recent ownership disclosure filing showed that it held roughly 1.95 million shares of Lucid stock at the end of March -- up from the nearly one million shares it held at the end of 2025. Meanwhile, Uber's recent filing showed that it owned 37.8 million shares of Lucid stock at the end of March -- representing an 11.5% ownership stake in the company.

What's next for Lucid?

Uber's heavy investment is an encouraging sign for Lucid shareholders. The two companies are partnered on robotaxi initiatives, and Uber's support could prove to be influential in helping Lucid gain a greater foothold in the electric vehicle market.

On the other hand, some big challenges remain for Lucid. The business has continued to post large losses, and its first quarter sales of $282.47 million came in far below the average analyst estimate's call for revenue of $440.43million. Additionally, the company has suspended vehicle production guidance as it carries out a review of its business. Down 76% over the last year alone, Lucid stock could have big comeback potential -- but shares continue to look like a risky play.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.