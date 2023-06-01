Why Lucid Stock Got Crushed Today

What happened

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) shares plummeted Thursday morning after the company announced plans to raise fresh capital. As of 10:35 a.m. ET, the stock was down 15.4% and approaching its all-time low share price set in January 2023.

So what

Lucid said it expects to raise about $3 billion from a common stock offering and a private placement share sale. The immediate negative reaction from investors likely came because Lucid CFO Sherry House said in the first-quarter earnings release less than one month ago that the company's $4.1 billion in liquidity -- including $3.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and long-term investments -- would be sufficient to fund operations "at least into Q2 of 2024."

Now what

But investors shouldn't be surprised at the new capital raise. In August 2022 Lucid filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to give it the ability to raise up to $8 billion over the next several years. That included the potential to issue new shares of common stock.

Lucid expects to gain $1.2 billion through a new common stock issuance, and another $1.8 billion by selling shares in a private placement to an affiliate of its largest shareholder, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The Saudi fund controls over 60% of Lucid's outstanding common stock. The EV company also has announced plans to build a manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia with the Saudi government agreeing to purchase up to 100,000 Lucid vehicles over the next 10 years.

While the new share issuance shouldn't be surprising -- and indeed means the company is preparing to fund operations beyond next year -- Lucid stock already had a high valuation with a market cap of over $12 billion. That is expensive for a company that had just $150 million in first-quarter revenue. That valuation helps explain the stock's reaction today.

10 stocks we like better than Lucid Group

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lucid Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 30, 2023

Howard Smith has positions in Lucid Group. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.