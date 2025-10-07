Markets
LCID

Why Is Lucid Group Stock (LCID) Falling Today?

October 07, 2025 — 02:57 pm EDT

Written by Johnny Rice for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • Ahead of its upcomingearnings callon Nov. 5, Lucid reported its production and delivery numbers for its Q3.

  • The company reported a record quarter, with growth in both production and delivery.

  • Despite the improvement in performance, the numbers weren't enough to satisfy investors

  • 10 stocks we like better than Lucid Group ›

Shares of Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) are falling on Tuesday, down 9.2% as of 2:33 p.m. ET. The drop comes as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) fell 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively.

The electric vehicle (EV) maker announced its delivery and production figures for the quarter ending Sept. 30.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Lucid's numbers disappoint

In a press release yesterday, Lucid said that it produced 3,891 vehicles, delivering 4,078 vehicles during its third quarter. The company also noted that these figures exclude more than 1,000 EVs en route to Saudi Arabia for final assembly.

The numbers are an improvement over last quarter -- the seventh reporting period in a row that it's managed to improve upon the last -- making this its best quarter yet. Despite this, Wall Street was looking for more, and Lucid's stock is falling as a result.

Traders react to falling stock prices.

Image source: Getty Images.

Lucid is in hot water

Lucid shares may look cheap, and this might look like a great time to jump in and buy at a discount, but I think the trouble is far from over, and Lucid's shares could fall much further. I would stay away from Lucid stock; I don't have faith that the company can execute the turnaround it desperately needs.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lucid Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Lucid Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lucid Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $627,363!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,137,335!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,061% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LCID

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.