Why Is Lucid Group Stock (LCID) Falling Today?

Key Points

Ahead of its upcomingearnings callon Nov. 5, Lucid reported its production and delivery numbers for its Q3.

The company reported a record quarter, with growth in both production and delivery.

Despite the improvement in performance, the numbers weren't enough to satisfy investors

Shares of Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) are falling on Tuesday, down 9.2% as of 2:33 p.m. ET. The drop comes as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) fell 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively.

The electric vehicle (EV) maker announced its delivery and production figures for the quarter ending Sept. 30.

Lucid's numbers disappoint

In a press release yesterday, Lucid said that it produced 3,891 vehicles, delivering 4,078 vehicles during its third quarter. The company also noted that these figures exclude more than 1,000 EVs en route to Saudi Arabia for final assembly.

The numbers are an improvement over last quarter -- the seventh reporting period in a row that it's managed to improve upon the last -- making this its best quarter yet. Despite this, Wall Street was looking for more, and Lucid's stock is falling as a result.

Lucid is in hot water

Lucid shares may look cheap, and this might look like a great time to jump in and buy at a discount, but I think the trouble is far from over, and Lucid's shares could fall much further. I would stay away from Lucid stock; I don't have faith that the company can execute the turnaround it desperately needs.

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.