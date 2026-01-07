Why Lowe's Stock Ticked Higher Today

Key Points

Barclays raised its rating on Lowe's to overweight.

The stock could benefit from an improving housing market this year.

Shares of Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) were moving higher today after the company got an upgrade from Barclays, lifting its rating and price target on the home-improvement retailer.

As of 10:06 a.m. ET, the stock was up 2.5% on the news.

Why is Lowe's up today?

Barclays analyst Seth Sigman raised his rating to overweight based on valuation and pent-up demand. Sigman expects improvement in demand in the sector from higher-income customers due to changes in tax policy from the "big, beautiful bill."

The analyst also said value-oriented retailers should benefit from pressure on low-income consumers and called out improvements in the company's DIY and pro business. He raised his price target from $259 to $285, implying a 16% upside based on yesterday's closing price.

What's next for Lowe's

The home-improvement sector has struggled in recent years due to the slowdown in the housing market, but there are signs of a thaw as mortgage rates have edged lower and pending home sales in November were the strongest they've been since 2023.

At a price-to-earnings ratio of 21, Lowe's isn't exactly cheap, but it is trading at a discount to the S&P 500. If the housing market continues to improve, Lowe's stock should follow suit.

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc and Lowe's Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.