Why Is Logitech (LOGI) Up 4% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Logitech (LOGI). Shares have added about 4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Logitech due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Logitech International S.A. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Logitech's Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Logitech International S.A. reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings of $1.93 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.8%. The bottom line increased 21% on a year-over-year basis.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, LOGI reported revenues of $1.42 billion, which surpassed the consensus mark by 0.7%. Compared with the year-ago quarter, the top line increased 6% on a reported basis and 4% on a constant currency basis.

Logitech’s Q3 Segment Details

Revenues from Keyboards & Combos rose 8% year over year to $254.6 million. Revenues from the Pointing Devices category grew 11% to $241.2 million, while Webcams decreased 3% to $82.3 million.

Our model estimates for Keyboards & Combos, Pointing Devices and Webcams categories were pegged at $249.1 million, $233.4 million and $88.7 million, respectively.

Gaming revenues increased 3% year over year to $482.7 million, and Video Collaboration sales rose 10% to $193.3 million. Our model estimates for Gaming and Video Collaboration revenues were pegged at $484.8 million and $184.4 million, respectively.

Revenues from the Headsets product category increased 0.1% to $45.9 million, while Other categories’ sales plunged 22% to $27.9 million. Tablet Accessories sales increased 21% to $93.6 million. Our model estimates for Headsets, Tablet Accessories and Other categories were pegged at $45.8 million, $85.2 million and $27.5 million, respectively.

Logitech’s Margins & Operating Metrics

The non-GAAP gross profit increased to approximately $618.8 million from $579.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The non-GAAP gross margin contracted 30 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter to 43.5%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased 2.1% year over year to approximately $306.4 million. As a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP operating expenses contracted 180 bps to 21.6%.

Non-GAAP operating income increased 17.5% to $312.4 million from $265.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The operating margin expanded 220 basis points to 22%.

Logitech’s Liquidity and Shareholder Return

As of Dec. 31, 2025, LOGI’s cash and cash equivalents were $1.82 billion, up from the previous quarter’s $1.38 billion. The company generated $481 million in cash from operational activities in the third quarter and $834 million in the first three quarters of fiscal 2026.

The company returned $27.1 million of cash to its shareholders through share repurchases during the third quarter. In the first three quarters of fiscal 2026, the company returned approximately $488 million through share repurchases and dividend payments.

Logitech Initiates Strong Q3 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, Logitech projects revenues between $1.07 billion and $1.09 billion. The top-line guidance range suggests year-over-year growth of 6-8% on a reported basis and 3-5% on a constant currency basis.

For fiscal 2026, Logitech projects revenues between $4.825 billion and $4.845 billion. The top-line guidance range suggests year-over-year growth of approximately 6% on a reported basis and approximately 4% on a constant currency basis.

Logitech projects non-GAAP operating profit in the range of $155-$165 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.

Logitech projects non-GAAP operating profit in the range of $900-$910 million for fiscal 2026.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

VGM Scores

Currently, Logitech has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a C. Following the exact same course, the stock has a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, Logitech has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

