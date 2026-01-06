Why Lockheed Martin Stock Popped Today

Key Points

Lockheed Martin will triple Patriot missile production for the Pentagon.

More missile sales means more revenue, and probably at higher profit margins.

10 stocks we like better than Lockheed Martin ›

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) stock is hopping Tuesday morning, up 3.6% through 10:50 a.m. ET after announcing a "landmark" contract to supply the U.S. Department of Defense with PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptor missiles -- also known as the "Patriot."

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Lockheed's locked and loaded

"This transformative partnership," says Lockheed, will give the company enough guaranteed demand from its customer to enable the defense giant to profitably ramp Patriot missile production from approximately 600 missiles per year to 2,000 for the next seven years.

It gives Lockheed the "long-term demand certainty" it needs to justify making investments in production capacity. And as this translates into additional production, it will "drive operational efficiencies" that will lower the cost of each unit of output -- both for the customer and for Lockheed Martin itself.

Is Lockheed Martin stock a buy?

What does this mean for Lockheed Martin, in dollars and cents?

Priced at $4.2 million per unit currently, PAC-3 MSE is a $2.5 billion franchise for Lockheed Martin at present. Although it seems implied that the increased production rates will yield lower prices for the customer, if one were to triple the production rate and hold the price constant, for example, that would grow to $8.4 billion annually.

Even for a company with more than $74 billion in annual sales, that's a significant increase, and enough to "move the needle" on Lockheed stock, I think. And granted, while the revenue bump might not be quite as large as I describe above, the fact that Lockheed anticipates "operational efficiencies" should at least mean improved profit margins (and profits) for Lockheed -- and in a missiles and fire control business segment that is already Lockheed's most profitable.

This is good news for Lockheed Martin stock, and today's price bump is justified.

Should you buy stock in Lockheed Martin right now?

Before you buy stock in Lockheed Martin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lockheed Martin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $493,290!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,153,214!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 973% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 6, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.