Why LiveRamp Stock Soared Today

Key Points

Smarter AI agents require better data.

LiveRamp provides proprietary intelligence at scale.

10 stocks we like better than LiveRamp ›

Shares of LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP) surged on Monday after the data collaboration platform agreed to be acquired by French marketing communications giant Publicis Groupe (OTC: PUBGY).

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A compelling offer for LiveRamp's shareholders

Under the terms of the deal, Publicis would buy LiveRamp for $38.50 per share in cash. That's a premium of nearly 30% to its closing stock price on Friday. The agreement values LiveRamp at roughly $2.2 billion.

The sale is projected to close by the end of the year, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.

Joining forces to build better agentic AI

LiveRamp's platform enables its customers to integrate data from a variety of sources, including more than 25,000 publisher sites and 500 technology partners.

LiveRamp will bolster Publicis' data co-creation abilities -- the process of generating proprietary, higher-value data assets from disparate information that no single data provider could deliver on its own.

Publicis plans to use these capabilities to develop smarter AI agents by securely unifying fragmented data to reveal unique signal combinations and actionable insights.

Accretive to earnings

Publicis expects the acquisition to boost its adjusted profits in the first year post-closing. It now sees earnings per share rising by 8% to 10% on a constant currency basis in 2027, up from a prior forecast of 7% to 9%.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.