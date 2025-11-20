Why Liquidity Services Stock Crushed it on Thursday

Key Points

The niche e-commerce player had a blowout final quarter of its fiscal 2025.

It crushed analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

On the second-to-last trading day of the week, investors were clearly eager to buy into e-commerce company Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT). This followed the morning release of its latest set of quarterly figures; following this, the stock rose to close more than 13% higher in price.

Moving the merch

Liquidity Services, a highly specialized e-commerce company that helps businesses and government agencies sell equipment and inventory, published its fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 results before market open.

These revealed that its revenue rose by 10% year-over-year to slightly more than $118 million, on gross merchandise value (GMV) that increased 12% (to almost $405 million). Net income not in accordance with generally accepted accounting practices (GAAP) improved by 17% to nearly $12 million, or $0.37 per share.

With those numbers, Liquidity Services notched convincing beats on both the top and bottom lines. On average, analysts tracking the stock estimated it would earn just over $110 million in revenue. They also underestimated per-share, non-GAAP (adjusted) profitability with their projection of $0.31.

In the earnings release, Liquidity Services attributed the double-digit gains to an expansion of its business into other industries, such as heavy equipment. New sales channels, such as its Retail Rush auction service, also provided a boost.

Sleeper stock

For its current (first) quarter of the new fiscal year, Liquidity Services is guiding for GMV of $370 million to $405 million, filtering down into adjusted net profit of $0.25 to $0.35 per share. The consensus analyst expectation is $0.33.

This is an interesting niche company in the vast e-commerce sector that clearly knows its business. It's also increasingly apparent that management has a solid strategy to expand its scope and keep growing those fundamentals. Liquidity Services might not be a famous company, but this kind of performance warrants serious consideration as a buy for any portfolio.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

