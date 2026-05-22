Why Lionsgate Studios Stock Soared by 16% Today

Key Points

Most were satisfied with the double-beat it notched on analyst estimates.

It benefited from a strong catalog, combined with successful new movie releaseses.

10 stocks we like better than Lionsgate Studios ›

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE: LION) was roaring like its namesake animal on the stock exchange as the trading week came to a close. Investors bought into its shares following the release of a very encouraging quarterly earnings report, and as a consequence, it closed the day almost 16% higher in value.

A crowd-pleasing quarter

After market close on Thursday, Lionsgate raised the curtain on its fiscal fourth quarter of 2026. Revenue came in at $906.5 million, bettering the $865.6 million in the same period of fiscal 2025. A much greater improvement was seen in the company's net income not under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), which more than tripled to nearly $112 million ($0.37 per share).

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Both figures trounced the average analyst estimates. Pundits tracking the entertainment company were collectively expecting $809 million in revenue and $0.24 per share in non-GAAP (adjusted) net profit.

During the quarter, Lionsgate did well with both its back catalog and new film releases. It quoted CEO Jon Feltheimer as saying that "All of the pieces of our business are coming together."

He elaborated by stating that "our library has achieved a billion dollars in trailing 12-month revenue for three quarters in a row, more than half of our film, television and live entertainment slates are comprised of branded, repeatable properties, and massive hits like The Housemaid and Michael are strengthening our brand and increasing our forward visibility."

Of lions and mice

Lionsgate is a well-established "mini-major," in industry parlance. In other words, it's a more compact, purer, and more focused entertainment business than the larger, more famous studios like Walt Disney. So when it's firing on all cylinders, its financial performance can be impressive, like in this quarter.

Since audience tastes are fickle, it's hard to predict how a company still (at least somewhat) dependent on its latest movie release will do. That said, Lionsgate's library is an asset that's being well-leveraged, and it clearly has an effective film development team putting out compelling films. I'd be optimistic on its future.

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Eric Volkman has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.