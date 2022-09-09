Why Limoneira Stock Blasted Nearly 11% Higher Today

What happened

Friday was an excellent day to be a shareholder of agribusiness company Limoneira (NASDAQ: LMNR). That's because the company delivered investor-pleasing results for its most recent quarter; as a result, the stock's price closed almost 11% higher on the day.

So what

After market close Thursday, Limoneira divulged that it earned $58.9 million in revenue for its fiscal third quarter of 2022. This was a juicy 20% higher than in the same period of last year. The improvement was even more pronounced on the bottom line, where the company -- which primarily grows and sells citrus fruit and avocados -- more than doubled its profit to over $7.2 million ($0.41 per share) from the third-quarter 2021 result of just under $3.6 million.

Both figures trounced the average analyst estimates. Collectively, prognosticators following Limoneira stock were modeling revenue of only $51.4 million while anticipating a per-share net profit of $0.24.

Limoneira did well during the quarter thanks to brisk sales of fresh lemon, and record take from avocados. This, despite the fact that pricing for the former was "challenged," in the company's words, as customers both in the U.S. and abroad continued to work through inventory surpluses.

Now what

For the entirety of fiscal 2022, Limoneira proffered selected guidance. The company feels that that it will continue to grow thanks to its "stronger position in retail food and club grocery." That said, it did not provide any revenue or profitability estimates; rather it wrote that its sales volume in the core fresh lemon segment should amount to 4.5 million to 5 million cartons for the period.

10 stocks we like better than Limoneira

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Limoneira wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.