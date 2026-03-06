Why Life360 Stock Was Sliding This Week

Key Points

Investors have rather high expectations for tech companies these days.

Some were worried that the company's robust growth rates would cool.

10 stocks we like better than Life360 ›

Investors weren't in much of a mood to find next-generation location services company Life360 (NASDAQ: LIF) lately. Much of this was due to the company's latest earnings release, which disappointed the market. As of mid-morning Friday, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Life360's shares were down by more than 13%.

Operational and financial metrics on the rise

Life360's fourth quarter saw revenue rise 26% year over year to $146 million. That was on the back of a 30% increase in subscription revenue to $102.5 million, and a 20% increase in its monthly active user (MAU) count to 95.8 million.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Net income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) ballooned to $129.7 million ($1.51 per share) from the year-ago profit of $8.5 million. However, this was skewed by a one-time, non-cash income tax benefit of nearly $118 million.

On average, pundits tracking the stock were modeling $144 million in revenue and $0.33 per share in profitability (though they likely didn't anticipate such a sizable tax benefit).

In its earnings release, Life360 attributed its double-digit growth in key fundamentals and operational metrics to several factors. These include new product rollouts, higher user adoption, and the positive effects of increased artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities across the company.

Worries about growth

Life360 also published full-year 2026 guidance. It believes revenue for the year will total $640 million to $680 million, representing growth of 31% to 39% over 2025. Non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) should come in at $128 million to $138 million, well up from the previous year's $93 million. MAUs are forecast to rise by 20%.

I can't find much to dislike in this earnings report -- it's clear that Life360 is expanding its business rather effectively, and its products are resonating with users. However, investors are kind of picky these days, particularly with tech stocks, so they might be concerned that MAU growth rates will stagnate or even reverse. I'd have no such fears, and I'd consider buying the stock.

Should you buy stock in Life360 right now?

Before you buy stock in Life360, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Life360 wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $534,817!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,123,912!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 964% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 6, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Life360. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.