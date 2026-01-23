Why Life360 Stock Soared Today

Key Points

Life360 is successfully converting users into paying customers.

Management expects the company's promising growth trends to persist.

Shares of Life360 (NASDAQ: LIF) rallied on Friday after the location-sharing mobile app maker announced preliminary fourth-quarter results.

By the close of trading, Life360's stock price was up more than 24%.

Life360's safety-focused services are resonating with consumers

Life360's monthly active users (MAU) climbed to 95.8 million by the end of the fourth quarter. The gains were driven by a 16% year-over-year jump in U.S. MAUs to 50.6 million and a 26% surge in international MAUs to 45.3 million.

In addition to its user acquisition efforts, Life360's monetization initiatives are also performing well. Its paid subscribers, which Life360 calls paying circles, grew to 2.8 million. U.S. paying circles rose 23% to 2 million, while international paying circles increased 32% to 0.8 million.

"The quality of our growth continues to improve, with newly acquired users converting to paid subscribers at record rates," CEO Lauren Antonoff said in a press release.

Management sees more gains ahead

All told, Life360 projects full-year revenue to rise by roughly 32% to between $486 million and $489 million in 2025. The company also expects its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to grow by 19% to $87 million to $92 million. Both of which would be above management's prior guidance.

Looking ahead to 2026, Life360 sees its total MAUs growing by about 20%.

"While we typically see variation quarter-to-quarter, our Q4 2025 and full year 2025 results demonstrate that our growth trends remain intact and consistent -- a reflection of the value families place on staying connected and safe," Antonoff said.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Life360. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.