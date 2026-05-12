Why Life360 Stock Is Plunging Lower Today

Key Points

Life360 grew monthly active users and sales by 17% and 38% in the first quarter.

The company also raised revenue guidance for 2026 to bewteen 33% and 40%.

However, a technical issue caused registration problems, which weighed on new signups and helped spur today's decline.

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Shares of leading family safety platform Life360 (NASDAQ: LIF) are down 11% as of 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday after the company announced first-quarter earnings yesterday afternoon. Initially rising after hours yesterday, Life360's shares have slid today despite delivering excellent financial results. Revenue growth of 38% sailed past Wall Street's consensus, as did the company's earnings per share of $0.03. Life360 also raised revenue guidance for 2026, now expecting 33% to 40%. However, a technical issue affecting registrations on Android devices weighed on monthly active user (MAU) growth and contributed to today's decline.

Trading at 41 times free cash flow -- 123 times if you include stock-based compensation -- Life360 maintains a premium valuation even after its recent decline, so anything less than perfect earnings is viewed negatively. That said, I think Life360's earnings were excellent operationally, as the company:

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grew MAUs by 17% to 98 million

saw its global paying circles (families) rise 27% to 3 million

increased its average revenue per paying circle (ARPPC) by 7%

quadrupled its advertising sales -- which now equals more than 10% of total revenue

grew international MAUs and international ARPPC by 26% and 23%

While technical issues hampered the registration process and slowed MAU growth this quarter, management doesn't believe it will be a long-term issue going forward. Chief Executive Officer Lauren Antonoff explained,

Recovery won't happen in a single quarter, but even with pressure on registration, our monetization through the funnel has remained strong. What I really want to convey is that demand never faded and engagement continues to deepen.

Ultimately, I think Life360 is doing an excellent job diversifying beyond being merely the "child-monitoring" app that it is commonly known as, and brings interesting growth optionality to investors. Whether it is the company's roadside assistance, pet tracking, wide array of GPS-based services, disaster and travel assistance, and now a burgeoning advertising unit, Life360 is an intriguing growth stock to monitor -- especially following its 40% share price decline year-to-date.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Life360. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.