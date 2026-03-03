Why Life360 Stock Is Plummeting Today

Key Points

Life360's sales and monthly active users (MAUs) grew by 26% and 20% in the fourth quarter.

Management guided for revenue and MAUs to grow by 35% and 20% in 2026.

However, growth may temporarily slow in Q1, and margins may come under pressure as the company fully launches its pet GPS product.

Shares of leading family safety mobile app Life360 (NASDAQ: LIF) are down 19% as of 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings. Life360's Q4 revenue grew 26% and adjusted EBITDA soared 53%, helping the company easily surpass Wall Street's hopes. Full-year revenue grew 32% and the company reported its first profitable quarter, earning $33 million in net income (after subtracting a one-time tax benefit) on $490 million in sales. However, management guided sales growth below 20% in Q1, alongside pressured margins as the company tests pricing for its new pet GPS product and exits its brick-and-mortar operations, which helped spur today's decline.

While the market seems spooked about these short-term issues, I believe they are necessary investments and shouldn't cause panic. Overall, Life360's Q4 was excellent as it:

grew monthly active users (MAUs) by 20% to 95.8 million

increased the number of paying circles (households, so to speak) by 26%

saw average revenue per pay circle rise 6%

reached five million registered pets for its new pet GPS product

delivered 86% "other revenue" growth from data and partnership sales, primarily advertising

improved its adjusted EBITDA from 18% in Q4 2024 to 22% this Q4

guided for 20% MAU and overall sales growth of 35% in 2026

Despite the market's negative reaction, it seemed to be an all-around great quarter for Life360. The company's free tier of its app includes features such as location tracking for families, place alerts, SOS alerts, crash detection, and battery monitoring. Meanwhile, its subscription tiers offer additional features, including driver reports, roadside assistance, free towing, travel support, live pet tracking, and more. This freemium model has worked brilliantly for Life360 as it is now the seventh-largest social networking app by daily active users (DAUs), and the top-ranked lifestyle app by DAUs.

Trading at 36 times forward earnings, while still delivering impressive growth, there is a lot to like about Life360. I'll keep the promising growth stock on my radar, but I'm not sure it fits with my best vision of the future.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Life360. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

