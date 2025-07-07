Why Lexeo Is Rising In Pre-market?

(RTTNews) - Lexeo Therapeutics (LXEO) announced that the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to LX2006 based on clinical evidence generated on both cardiac and neurologic measures of Friedreich ataxia. LX2006 has also been selected to participate in the FDA Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls Development and Readiness Pilot program.

The company said FDA decision was based on interim clinical data demonstrating that treatment with LX2006 was associated with clinically significant improvements in cardiac biomarkers and in cardiac and neurologic functional measures.

Shares of Lexeo are up 8% in pre-market trade on Monday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

