Why Levi Strauss Stock Popped Today

Key Points

Levi's direct-to-consumer sales are booming.

The company's wholesale business is also performing well.

10 stocks we like better than Levi Strauss & Co. ›

Shares of Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI) climbed on Wednesday after the apparel company reported rising sales and profits.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Broad-based growth

Levi's net revenue grew 14% year over year to $1.7 billion in its fiscal 2026 first quarter, which ended on March 1. The denim designer saw solid gains across its brands, geographic segments, and distribution channels.

Levi's wholesale revenue, which includes sales to department stores and other retailers, rose 12%.

Better still, its direct-to-consumer (DTC) revenue, which includes sales via its branded retail stores, outlets, and websites, jumped 16%. DTC gains were driven by a 21% surge in e-commerce sales. These higher-margin DTC sales now account for over half of Levi's total revenue.

"Our evolution into a DTC-first denim lifestyle brand is allowing us to capture a much larger addressable market and deliver faster and more consistent growth," CEO Michelle Gass said.

All told, Levi's adjusted net income increased 11% to $167 million, or $0.42 per share. That topped Wall Street's estimates, which had called for per-share profits of $0.37.

More gains to come

These strong results and positive ongoing sales trends prompted Levi to boost its full-year outlook. The company now projects revenue growth of 5.5% to 6.5% in fiscal 2026, up from a prior forecast of 5% to 6%. Management also expects adjusted earnings per share of $1.42 to $1.48, up from $1.40 to $1.46.

These estimates might prove conservative. The blue jeans maker's profits stand to benefit from recently reduced tariff rates. Levi's successful DTC push could also continue to drive its earnings above investors' expectations in the year ahead.

Should you buy stock in Levi Strauss & Co. right now?

Before you buy stock in Levi Strauss & Co., consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Levi Strauss & Co. wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $532,929!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,091,848!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 928% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 8, 2026.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.