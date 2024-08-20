Why Lennar (LEN) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Lennar (LEN) closed at $174 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.84% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.15%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.34%.

The homebuilder's shares have seen an increase of 1.72% over the last month, not keeping up with the Construction sector's gain of 2.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.93%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lennar in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $3.65 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.65%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $9.29 billion, indicating a 6.4% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $14.16 per share and a revenue of $35.74 billion, demonstrating changes of -0.63% and +4.41%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lennar. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.55% lower within the past month. Right now, Lennar possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Lennar is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.39. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.11 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that LEN has a PEG ratio of 1.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Home Builders was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.92 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, positioning it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

