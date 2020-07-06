Why Lemonade Stock Surged Today

What happened

Shares of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) leapt 17% on Monday, furthering the AI-powered insurance company's torrid gains since its initial public offering (IPO) on July 2.

So what

Lemonade priced its IPO shares at $29. Its stock ended its first day of trading on the public markets at $69.41. That 139% pop -- combined with the stock's additional gains today -- makes Lemonade one of the best-performing IPOs of the year so far.

Lemonade's stock price is up sharply since its IPO. Image source: Getty Images.

Lemonade's strong early performance has also been a boon for Softbank Group (OTC: SFTB.Y). The Japanese investment conglomerate owns roughly 22% of Lemonade's shares.

Now what

Lemonade provides renters and homeowners insurance in the U.S. The upstart is attempting to differentiate itself in a crowded industry by using artificial intelligence to quickly price policies and process claims. Its online model is designed to resonate better with millennials and other younger consumers.

Judging by its stock's debut, many investors are apparently excited about Lemonade's growth prospects. Not everyone, however, is bullish on its shares.

Skeptics, such as management consulting firm cg42 senior partner Hugh Tallents, question the sustainability of Lemonade's as-yet-unproven business model. "Ultimately, Lemonade is just another AI-backed, unprofitable fintech company with no real product or value proposition advantage," Tallents told Marketwatch on Thursday.

Such differing views among investors are common with early-stage growth companies. Ultimately, it will be Lemonade's operational performance that will determine its stock's long-term investment performance. But in the meantime, investors should expect more volatile price swings for this recent IPO stock.

10 stocks we like better than Lemonade, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Lemonade, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.