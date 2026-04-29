Why Lemonade Stock Fell 13% Today

Key Points

Lemonade's Q1 revenue jumped 71% year over year, beating Wall Street estimates.

The company's AI-driven model is growing fast, but the stock remains a polarizing bet.

Institutional profit-taking likely drove the selloff despite strong fundamentals.

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Shares of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) soared in after-hours trading last night, goosed by a strong earnings report.

But the gain didn't last long. Lemonade's stock took a dive when the market opened on Wednesday. As of 2:20 p.m. ET, I'm looking at a 13% price drop.

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Great earnings, so why the sell-off?

The Q1 2026 report was more than solid. Lemonade's revenue rose 71% year-over-year to $258 million, net losses shrank from $0.86 to $0.47 per share, and both figures beat Wall Street's consensus targets. The quarterly net loss ratio fell from 82% to 63%, indicating a more efficient insurance business, and Lemonade's management said that competitors are starting to copy its artificial intelligence (AI) business ideas.

So the initial price jump makes perfect sense. Lemonade enthusiasts embraced the strong numbers and optimistic outlook.

However, Lemonade's stock carries one of the loftiest price-to-sales multiples in the insurance industry, and the stock has nearly doubled over the last year (after Wednesday's price drop). That's enough to inspire some profit-taking, especially among institutional investors and other risk-sensitive groups.

That explains the sharp price drop this morning, as mutual funds, money managers, and other deep-pocketed investors rarely rely on after-hours orders.

Expensive for a reason, or just expensive?

Traditional insurers trade at low price-to-sales multiples because they grow slowly and compete on price in a commoditized market. Lemonade trades at a much higher multiple because it's growing at 71% and betting that AI can remake the entire insurance value chain.

That's either visionary or optimistic, depending on your perspective. For now, Lemonade sits in the uncomfortable middle of the growth-stock market; too expensive for value investors, too unprofitable for the cautious, but too fast-growing to ignore.

Personally, I expect big things from Lemonade over time. Its AI systems are still early in their machine learning process, potentially building the foundation of a world-class insurance business for the long haul.

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Anders Bylund has positions in Lemonade. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lemonade. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.