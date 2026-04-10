Why LanzaTech Stock Soared Over 40% This Week

Key Points

Demand for sustainable aviation fuel is growing.

Retail traders are taking notice of this carbon capture business.

10 stocks we like better than LanzaTech Global ›

As of Friday morning, LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ: LNZA) shares have spiked 44.7% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That move came without any official announcements from the company this week.

That kind of stock action sometimes indicates a short squeeze occurred in LanzaTech stock. The small percentage of float shorted indicates that investors are not heavily wagering against the company at the moment, though. So, with a low probability of a short-term short squeeze, what's driving shares of the carbon management and recycling company?

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Almost breakeven

Last week, the company reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results, showing nearly breakeven results in Q4 with a net loss of just $0.1 million. That came from a sharp rise in licensing revenue, a meaningful reduction in operating expenses, and organizational restructuring.

At the same time, the company is focusing on converting the ethanol it produces into a product in increasing demand. LanzaTech CEO Dr. Jennifer Holmgren stated, "SAF [sustainable aviation fuel] is a practical and important outlet for the ethanol we produce, and we believe we've adjusted the business so we can focus on that opportunity more directly while also positioning ourselves to access future growth in the marine fuels market, provided we obtain the necessary capital to do so."

LanzaTech is a microcap stock with a market cap of just $260 million, even after this week's spike. It has been on the radar of retail traders on Reddit discussion boards for several years.

With an encouraging business update last week, a microcap stock trading at low volume, and interest from retail traders, investors should view this week's outsize move as being speculative. It's not a signal to jump on board.

Should you buy stock in LanzaTech Global right now?

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Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Reddit. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.