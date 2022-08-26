Why Lantronix Stock Is Plummeting Today

What happened

Shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ: LTRX), a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, were sliding today after the company reported worse-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for the period ended June 30 and issued earnings guidance that was lower than Wall Street's consensus estimate.

The SaaS stock was down by 19.2% as of 11:29 a.m. ET.

So what

Lantronix's sales spiked 79% from the year-ago quarter, to $35.9 million. That sales growth was enough to beat analysts' consensus estimate of $34 million in sales for the quarter.

The company said in a press release that "while supply chain dynamics remain challenging," Lantronix's fiscal 2023 sales will increase by 20%, at the midpoint of guidance, which would equate to about $156 million. That's ahead of Wall Street's consensus estimate of $151.3 million.

But investors looked past the company's top-line results and revenue guidance and were disappointed that Lantronix's earnings missed Wall Street's expectations.

The company's fourth-quarter non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.08 were up from earnings of $0.06 in the year-ago quarter but fell short of analysts' average estimate of $0.09.

Lantronix's earnings guidance didn't help matters much either. The company's management said that 2023 non-GAAP earnings will be in the range of $0.39 to $0.44, up nearly 26% at the midpoint, but that range fell far below analysts' average estimate of $0.50.

Now what

Technology investors found it easier to overlook an earnings miss or lower-than-expected guidance in the recent past. But not any longer.

Investors are scrutinizing companies' bottom-line results as inflation persists at a 40-year high and the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates.

Based on the company's stock performance today, it appears that Lantronix isn't growing its bottom line as quickly as its shareholders had hoped.

10 stocks we like better than Lantronix

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lantronix wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.