Why Kyndryl Stock Popped Today

Key Points

Technology consulting, services, and support outfit Kyndryl gave investors a pretty good scare earlier this month, indicating some of last year’s reported results may have been wrong.

Today, however, the company confirmed those original numbers were indeed correct.

The market isn’t ready to completely forgive and forget just yet, keeping KD stock nearer its low price -- and low valuation -- reached when the warning was first issued.

10 stocks we like better than Kyndryl ›

It would be easy to assume it was something within Kyndryl's (NYSE: KD) third-quarter numbers posted on Tuesday that's catapulting its stock. But, that's not quite it. Rather, KD stock is up 10.3% as of 11:31 a.m. ET today mostly because the technology company confirmed that corrections to a handful of quarterly results filed with the SEC in 2025 wouldn't need to be made. Investors are simply celebrating that Kyndryl is doing exactly as well as they were first led to believe it was doing all of last year.

Never mind

Kyndryl's management didn't offer much in the way of details back on February 9th, when it first postponed filing its official quarterly results and cautioned shareholders that it "anticipates reporting material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting for the period covered in the Quarterly Report, as well as for the full fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, and the first two fiscal quarters of fiscal year 2026." Investors panicked in response to the sudden uncertainty, more than halving the stock's price that very same day.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Now, as it turns out, none of the previously reported numbers were wrong. After reviewing the financial reporting controls in question, Kyndryl refiled those same quarterly results today, noting "there has been no restatement of current period or any previously reported financial statements." Its slow but steady year-to-date fiscal progress suggested earlier this month remains fully intact.

One or the other, but not both

The company may have sidestepped an accounting calamity. But, investors obviously aren't quite ready to fully restore the stock's pre-stumble value; KD shares are still trading more than 40% beneath their pre-plunge price. A broader rethinking of artificial intelligence-related stocks' valuations in the meantime -- which would certainly impact Kyndryl -- may be the culprit.

Even so, with this now-consistently profitable company's stock currently priced at less than ten times its projected per-share earnings, there's a value argument to be made here. There's just not much of a growth argument. Make sure you know which one you really want before diving in.

Should you buy stock in Kyndryl right now?

Before you buy stock in Kyndryl, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Kyndryl wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 17, 2026.

James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kyndryl. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.