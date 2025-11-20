Why Kulicke & Soffa Industries Stock Triumphed on Thursday

Key Points

It convincingly topped analyst estimates both for trailing results, and current-quarter guidance.

Although revenue sagged, adjusted profitability surged on a year-over-year basis.

10 stocks we like better than Kulicke And Soffa Industries ›

Investors might not be too hot on tech stocks and associated businesses right now, but that sentiment didn't extend to Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) on Thursday. The semiconductor assembly component supplier saw its share price balloon by nearly 11%, thanks to a quarterly earnings report that wowed the market.

A convincing double beat

Kulicke & Soffa's fiscal fourth quarter of 2025 results, published after market close Wednesday, showed that the company's net revenue was slightly under $177.6 million. That was down by 2% on a year-over-year basis. On the other hand, net income not according to generally accepted accounting practices (GAAP) rose, advancing a robust 42% to almost $14.9 million.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Despite the revenue slide, Kulicke & Soffa topped the average analyst estimate for the metric, which was $168.3 million. Its non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share (EPS) figure also notched a beat, as the consensus pundit expectation was $0.22.

The company quoted CEO and CFO Lester Wong as saying that of the quarter that "We continue to focus on multiple technology engagements and are increasingly encouraged by improving end market dynamics and order activity."

The future still looks good

With that in mind, Kulicke & Soffa proffered guidance that compared favorably to the consensus analyst estimates. For its current (first) quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects to earn approximately $180 million to $200 million in revenue, with adjusted EPS of roughly $0.30 to $0.36. As a group, those analysts are modeling $167 million on the top line and $0.23 per share for profitability, respectively.

This company clearly has momentum on its side, despite investors rapidly cooling on many stocks affiliated with artificial intelligence (AI). It's a reliable supplier of its wares, and even if the global AI rollout stumbles here and there, it should continue to do well. I feel that the Thursday share price leap was deserved and justifiable.

Should you invest $1,000 in Kulicke And Soffa Industries right now?

Before you buy stock in Kulicke And Soffa Industries, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Kulicke And Soffa Industries wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $593,222!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,342!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,013% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.